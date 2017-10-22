Giannis Antetokounmpo Dominated The Final Minute And Led The Bucks To A Dramatic Last-Second Win Over The Blazers

#NBA Tipoff
10.21.17 1 min ago

NBA.tv

Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show for the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, exploding for 44 points and taking over the game in a stunning win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Greek Freak dominated the game’s final minute, with two steals and a game-winning dunk, putting the Bucks on his back and delivering a stunning performance after a disappointing result against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the previous evening.

It was a remarkable performance on both ends of the court, with Antetokounmpo showing up on defense with two steals and a huge block at the rim with seconds to go to seal the victory for Milwaukee.

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff
TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoMILWAUKEE BUCKSNBA Tipoff

