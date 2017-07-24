Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most beloved player that the Bucks franchise has had in more than a decade. Last season, he produced at an All-Star level and guided Milwaukee to the playoffs. More than just being a great player, Antetokounmpo seems to be a player that genuinely likes Milwaukee and wants to stay with the Bucks long term and has vocalized as much.

However, we’ve heard recent reports that Antetokounmpo is beginning to have concerns about the Bucks’ organization and, while he won’t be a free agent until 2021, could consider other options if the Bucks don’t build around him and make structural improvements. Those reports came out following the disaster that was Milwaukee’s general manager search, which reportedly involved in-fighting amongst ownership that delayed the process.

With four years until Giannis could possibly leave, it was easy to shrug those off and he even made an indirect response on Instagram noting his loyalty, but his latest comments during an event in Manila about Kevin Durant leaving Oklahoma City raised some eyebrows and caused some to wonder if he was projecting some of his concerns about the Bucks (transcription via SB Nation).