Getty Image

Milwaukee Bucks fans were enjoying their collective offseason until reports surfaced that Giannis Antetokounmpo might be lured away from Wisconsin when his contract ends. But the Greek Freak quickly reassured Bucks fans with the power of Twitter.

Antetokounmpo took to social media on Thursday night to shoot down claims that — much like Gordon Hayward’s departure from the Utah Jazz earlier this week — he might be looking to leave Milwaukee. But Giannis says he isn’t going anywhere, and he got this point across with the help of Kendrick Lamar.