Top 5 Dimes Of The Season

Gilbert Arenas Tells The ‘Old’ Women 34 And Over To Stay Away From All-Star Weekend

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.16.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Gilbert Arenas, former All-Star and current garbage person, knows that NBA All-Star Weekend isn’t really about basketball, although that’s technically the reason everyone gets together every February. No, All-Star Weekend is about the parties, with the basketball as the secondary focus.

Arenas took to Instagram to offer up a public service announcement of sorts regarding All-Star Weekend. In extremely Arenas fashion, he crudely told women over the age of 34 to not go out at All-Star and to leave it to the younger generation of women to go out there and chase NBA players.

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSGILBERT ARENASNBA All-Star 2017NBA ALL-STAR GAME

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP