Gilbert Arenas, former All-Star and current garbage person, knows that NBA All-Star Weekend isn’t really about basketball, although that’s technically the reason everyone gets together every February. No, All-Star Weekend is about the parties, with the basketball as the secondary focus.

Arenas took to Instagram to offer up a public service announcement of sorts regarding All-Star Weekend. In extremely Arenas fashion, he crudely told women over the age of 34 to not go out at All-Star and to leave it to the younger generation of women to go out there and chase NBA players.