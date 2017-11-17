Getty Image

Lonzo Ball‘s rookie year has not gone according to plan. Well, that’s not necessarily true — he’s looked like a rookie who is still trying to find his footing in the league, which is normal, but Ball came into the league with as much hype as we’ve seen for a rookie in some time.

Ball has had a couple of good games, but for the most part, he looks like someone who just turned 20 and is trying to play a sport professionally in the most competitive league in the world. It’s understandable, even if it’s not exactly what a team would like to see out of the No. 2 pick in a draft.

Arguably Ball’s biggest issue has been his jumper, which was expected to be one of his strengths but has been a weakness due to his uniquely low release. Lakers coach Luke Walton has even said that he thinks things like Ball’s 23 percent clip from downtown is hurting him.