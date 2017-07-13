Kevin Durant Didn’t Appreciate Getting Roasted By Peyton Manning At The ESPYs

07.12.17 12 mins ago

ABC

When Kevin Durant made the decision to sign with the Golden State Warriors last summer, he was instantly ridiculed for joining a team that he had just lost to in the Western Conference Finals. This criticism continued to dog Durant throughout the season and was still going strong at the ESPYs on Wednesday when retired NFL star and the event’s host, Peyton Manning, took a jab at the Warriors All-Star for deciding to head to Golden State.

During his opening monologue, Manning directed a joke right at the Warriors All-Star, saying “Our gymnastics team was so dominant that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year.”

Manning had a big ole grin on his face while delivering the joke that his monologue writers definitely wrote. Durant, on the other hand, had the completely opposite reaction and responded by starring daggers at Manning while looking very unimpressed with the former Broncos star’s joke-telling skills.

