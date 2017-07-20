UPROXX At The ESPY's

Nick Young Schooled Baron Davis With A Nasty Crossover At The Drew League

#Nick Young
07.20.17 1 hour ago

Twitter: @DrewLeague

Gearing up for the season with his new team the Golden State Warriors, Nick Young is staying competitive by playing in the Drew League in Los Angeles. With several former and current players playing at the Drew, the competition is very serious and quite fierce. However Young is still able to set himself apart, mainly by being himself.

This was quite evident at a recent game at the Drew. Showing off the type of talent he has, Young was able to get the best of former NBA All-Star Baron Davis on one head-shakingly good play.

While being closely defended by Davis, Young was able to get some breathing room by hitting the prolific guard with a slick crossover. The crossover caused Davis to falter and lose hit footing, which created the perfect opportunity for Young to sink a stepback jumper as Davis struggled to recover for a contest.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nick Young
TAGSBARON DAVISNICK YOUNGThe Drew League

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 2 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 2 days ago 17 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 3 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 4 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP