Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are officially in position to blow a 3-1 lead, but that’s not the only thing they’ll have the opportunity to blow this week. Sports Illustrated reporter Lee Jenkins noted the hotel in Oakland where the Warriors will practice before Game 5 is gearing up to host a very unique convention this upcoming week.

When the Warriors return to the Oakland hotel where they practice they will find it has been taken over by the National Cannabis convention. — Lee Jenkins (@SI_LeeJenkins) June 10, 2017

The Cannabis Summit & Expo starts on Monday at the Oakland Mariott City Center. The event takes place over the course of three days, which means it will be in full swing by the time the Warriors host Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland on Monday evening.