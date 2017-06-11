The Warriors’ Hotel Practice Facility Has Been Overrun By A Weed Convention

#NBA Finals 2017
06.10.17 23 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are officially in position to blow a 3-1 lead, but that’s not the only thing they’ll have the opportunity to blow this week. Sports Illustrated reporter Lee Jenkins noted the hotel in Oakland where the Warriors will practice before Game 5 is gearing up to host a very unique convention this upcoming week.

The Cannabis Summit & Expo starts on Monday at the Oakland Mariott City Center. The event takes place over the course of three days, which means it will be in full swing by the time the Warriors host Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland on Monday evening.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals 2017
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSMARIJUANANBA Finals 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 3 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP