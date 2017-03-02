NBA2k

The 2017 NBA Playoffs are fast approaching, marking another opportunity for the NBA’s most feared Super Team to earn a second NBA Finals win. The Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green trio was already headed towards the they could be the greatest team ever discussion before they added Kevin Durant last summer. With Durant, they brought in another all-time talent, but added some serious all-time pressure. They are expected to win, and win big. That doesn’t mean competition won’t be fierce, or that the road won’t be difficult, but if you’ve got three top-10 players on one team, people expect greatness.

The Golden State Warriors should do this. When Curry, Thompson, Green, and Durant inevitably go their separate ways, it should be with a long history of NBA success trailing behind them. I’m not trying to downplay how difficult it is to win an NBA Championship, but most would agree – if this team doesn’t win, and win often, it’s going to be a disappointment.

Whenever we’re dealt a hand like this – a historically significant scenario that can be put through NBA 2K’s simulation algorithm, well, you can bet we’re going to do just that. We’ve already put the entire 2016-17 season, the post-DeMarcus Cousins trade Pelicans, and the rest of LeBron James’ career to the 2K simulation test. It’s the Warriors’ turn. It had to be done.

What kind of legacy does NBA 2K17 think this Warriors core will leave when it’s all said and done? You’re about to find out.

DISCLAIMER: The simulation results expressed in this article are those of NBA 2K17 and do not necessarily reflect the results expected by the author, or any agency of UPROXX. Viewer discretion is advised. Buckle up, it’s about to get weird.