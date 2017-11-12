Getty Image

If one has ever played video games, they know how addictive that ‘one more game’ feeling happens to be. Even at 1 a.m., that feeling of needing to play that one more game will have a person up until at least 4 or 5 in the morning.

Gordon Hayward counts himself as one of those gamers who knows that ‘one more game’ feeling like any other. Hayward has been a gamer since the early days of the Xbox and the original Halo was all the rage.

However, Hayward was so talented at Halo in high school that he began to enter tournaments and a few of those tournaments would have cash prizes. Because Hayward at the time was a high school athlete making money, the draconian NCAA rules might hinder him from participating in college athletics. For an upcoming Halo Tournament before he got to Butler, Hayward called then head coach Brad Stevens to make sure that it was okay to play in it as to not violate NCAA rules.