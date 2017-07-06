Getty Image

Gordon Hayward will officially become a member of the Boston Celtics later this week, once the team finishes making requisite moves to clear max cap space for him. The process of Hayward choosing to sign with the Celtics over the Jazz and the Heat was a roller coaster ride, however.

The NBA world saw the ending, in which news leaked of Hayward’s decision to go to Boston prior to him being ready to make the announcement via a Players’ Tribune article, causing his agent to shoot down the reports and threaten to have the decision pushed back. After five hours went by following the initial report, Hayward dropped his post confirming he was leaving Utah for the Celtics.

Throughout the process, Hayward’s agent Mark Bartelstein did his best at keeping all parties happy, despite the disruption that came from the initial reports of Hayward going to Boston prior to other teams, namely the Jazz, being notified. On Wednesday, Bartelstein went on The Russillo Show on ESPN Radio and explained exactly how the entire process went down for Hayward leading up to his decision, including how he was so swayed by each meeting he had that he called after each one to say he wanted to sign there.