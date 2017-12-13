NBC Sports Boston

It’s been almost two months to the day since Gordon Hayward went down with one of the most gruesome injuries ever seen on an NBA floor in the Celtics opener in Cleveland. Hayward’s dislocated ankle and fractured tibia in the first five minutes of his Celtics career left his first season in Boston hanging in the balance, as no one knew just how long the rehab process would take.

That timetable remains up in the air, but Hayward has begun the slow process of getting back to full strength over the past two months following surgery, which has included shooting from a chair and a prolonged period of time in a walking boot. We got word recently that he was almost out of said boot, as Danny Ainge provided an update on his new star’s health a week ago, claiming he’d be a “couple weeks away” from taking it off permanently.

It appears as though Hayward is ahead of schedule, as he showed up to a recent Celtics event walking normally and without the boot, rocking sneakers and looking fairly comfortable.