Gordon Hayward Is Finally Out Of His Walking Boot And There’s Video To Prove It

#NBA Jumpstart #Boston Celtics
12.13.17 47 mins ago

NBC Sports Boston

It’s been almost two months to the day since Gordon Hayward went down with one of the most gruesome injuries ever seen on an NBA floor in the Celtics opener in Cleveland. Hayward’s dislocated ankle and fractured tibia in the first five minutes of his Celtics career left his first season in Boston hanging in the balance, as no one knew just how long the rehab process would take.

That timetable remains up in the air, but Hayward has begun the slow process of getting back to full strength over the past two months following surgery, which has included shooting from a chair and a prolonged period of time in a walking boot. We got word recently that he was almost out of said boot, as Danny Ainge provided an update on his new star’s health a week ago, claiming he’d be a “couple weeks away” from taking it off permanently.

It appears as though Hayward is ahead of schedule, as he showed up to a recent Celtics event walking normally and without the boot, rocking sneakers and looking fairly comfortable.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSGordon HaywardNBA Jumpstart

Best Of 2017

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 4 hours ago 3 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

and 12.13.17 6 hours ago
Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

12.13.17 8 hours ago
What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

12.13.17 8 hours ago
What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 9 hours ago 4 Comments
The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

12.13.17 9 hours ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP