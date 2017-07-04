Gordon Hayward May Delay His Free Agency Decision After His Fourth Of July Fiasco

07.04.17 2 hours ago

Gordon Hayward looked like a sure bet to join the Celtics on Tuesday afternoon after news leaked through multiple reporters that his long-awaited choice would be Boston. However, minutes later, the reports of his decision to leave the Utah Jazz for the Celtics were denied and all hell broke loose.

Hayward’s agent quickly shot down reports that he had chosen to sign in Boston this summer, and now it looks like the leaks may have caused Hayward’s camp to regroup and reassess the decision, delaying an announcement.

The latest word from Hayward’s agent, as relayed by Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe on Tuesday afternoon, is that the free agent might take longer than the end of the day to think things through and make his decision.

