The Celtics Are Using Gordon Hayward To Get One Final Jab At Ray Allen

07.14.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics made a big-time addition in early July, inking free agent forward Gordon Hayward to a four-year max contract to take over the “1-B” spot to the “1-A” of Isaiah Thomas. While that transaction is now in the rear view mirror and Avery Bradley is in Detroit as a result of the salary cap machinations necessary to execute it, the intrigue is just beginning.

The on-court dynamics won’t be addressed until the season begins in October but, until then, there is already an uproar as to the number that Hayward will wear on his back in Boston. On Friday, the Celtics announced that Hayward will assume No. 20 (his number from Utah), and that means that future Hall of Fame shooting guard Ray Allen’s number won’t be retired by the organization.

