Grant Hill Believes Lonzo Ball Could Be Jason Kidd With A Jumper

03.20.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image

Early in his career, there was a joke about Jason Kidd that he should be called “Ason Kidd” because he had no J. Well, he sure showed them. By the time he retired, he ranked third all-time in three-pointers made.

Grant Hill, who covers the NCAA Tournament for CBS (and who won co-Rookie of the Year with Kidd), sees a lot of parallels between the current Bucks coach and rising UCLA star Lonzo Ball. Here’s what Hill said on The Dan Patrick Show Monday when asked who Ball reminds him of:

