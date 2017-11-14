Gregg Popovich Believes Kawhi Leonard’s Return Will Happen ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’

11.14.17

Kawhi Leonard has not played this season. The San Antonio Spurs‘ MVP candidate has been sidelined all year with an injury to his right quadriceps, and while the Spurs have gotten off to an 8-5 start to the year, they’re obviously counting down the days until they get Leonard back on the floor.

The issue has been that there hasn’t been much of a public timetable for Leonard’s return to the squad. Gregg Popovich has given a few hints, but for the most part, it has seemed like San Antonio has been playing the whole thing by ear. Plus Leonard has mentioned how tough it’s been to make his way back from the injury.

There is some good news, though. Popovich’s latest update on Leonard’s return, which comes to us via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News, makes it sound like he’ll be on the floor in the not-too-distant future.

