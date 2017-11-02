Steve Kerr Would Vote For Gregg Popovich If He Ran For President

11.02.17 44 mins ago

Gregg Popovich is no fan of Donald Trump, which is something he seems to have in common with a number of other NBA head coaches and players. And it turns out some of those players, in fact, would prefer it if Pop were in the Oval Office ahead of the current President of the United States.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr — who played for Popovich for three seasons — has said he’d vote for the San Antonio Spurs coach, which is certainly a good start.

“I truly would vote for Pop. He would make a great president,” Kerr told ESPN Wednesday. “All jokes aside. I would vote for him.”

