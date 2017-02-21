Guy Fieri Had The Best NBA All-Star Weekend Of Anyone

Getty Image

NEW ORLEANS — There are three types of people you will find at every NBA All-Star party: basketball players, hip-hop artists and Guy Fieri. The mayor of Flavortown is a ubiquitous presence at NBA All-Star Weekend. It is seemingly impossible to walk into a building and not see those frosted tips across the room, either courtside or in a VIP section.

My first Fieri sighting of the weekend came at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night. Fieri emerged from the back by the locker rooms and strolled by the NBA TV set to take his seats to watch Master P, Nick Cannon and fellow chef and Food Network star Aarón Sánchez play.

However, Fieri wasn’t done after the celebrity game. The man was everywhere on All-Star Weekend. He took in Kenny Smith’s All-Star party on Friday night.