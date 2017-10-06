Kings Rookie Harry Giles Will Be Out Until January With Knee Concerns

10.06.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings emerged from the 2017 NBA Draft with an impressive haul of young, talented players led by former Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox. Because the Kings are firmly in a rebuilding mode, Sacramento took the opportunity to swing for the fences when selecting former Duke big man Harry Giles with the No. 20 pick, knowing that the one-time elite prospect was a big-time risk.

Now, it appears as if that experiment is not off to the best start, as the Kings announced on Friday that Giles will be sidelined until at least January with knee concerns.

