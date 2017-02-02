Zion Williamson’s Crazy Tomahawk Dunk Seems Almost Too Good To Be True

@zionlw10 Simply amazing. A video posted by JBGolf (@jbgolf18) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Zion Williamson is a sophomore in high school with a terrifying tomahawk dunk in his arsenal. Do not guard this kid if you want your dignity to remain intact.

The Spartanburg Day School beast is a 6-foot-7, 230-pound power forward and second overall recruit in the 2018 class. On Tuesday, he went for 45 points and 20 rebounds in an 85-17 win over Greenwood Christian. If that sounds absurd, try this out: Williamson had 12 dunks in the game. His best of the game was a monster tomahawk jam that might remind you of another high school prospect from long ago.

First of all, great use of slo-mo on this video. That’s good iPhone editing right there. Second of all, that’s straight from the young Vince Carter playbook, right? Terrifyingly smooth.

Third of all, how is that even possible? That kid looks like a special effect in a mid-budget Hollywood movie right there. Is someone on a green-screened cart pulling him along the court? Is he wearing a harness? That’s just outrageous.

Here’s another dunk from the same game. Williamson goes with what works here, because it definitely ain’t broke.

Here's another dunk by @zionlw10 @nba @sportscenter @houseofhighlights A video posted by JBGolf (@jbgolf18) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:33am PST

What’s great about this one is you can see all the other dudes in the stands with camera phones ready to capture the moment. And for good reason. His Instagram bio link shows off a mixtape just from last summer, so he’s clearly doing this kind of thing all the time.

Williamson is not currently committed to an institution of higher learning. I’m sure that will change eventually.

(via Deadspin)