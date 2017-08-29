Getty Image

As the Houston area continues to endure historic flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, many in the basketball world are wondering what they can do to help those in need. University of Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson is leading one effort and is asking other basketball programs to help aid those in need.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday, dumping more than 40 inches of rain in parts of Houston. Federal authorities say more than 30,000 people may have to be relocated from their homes, and many trapped by flood waters have been rescued by boats this week. The storm continues to dump rain on Louisiana and more rain is expected in the Houston area later this week, making the need for rescue and relief even more urgent.

On Monday night, Sampson posted to Twitter a call for aid, asking basketball teams to donate some of their own shoes and shirts by sending them to him at the university so he can distribute them to agencies in the Houston area to help relief efforts.