The Pacers New Uniforms Are So Nice Lance Stephenson Will Buy His Own

Starting next season, every single NBA team will wear brand new Nike uniforms as the Swoosh’s sponsorship deal with the league will finally kick in. Nike recently gave a first peak at what the new jerseys will look like, and all in all, there are only really subtle changes being made. However, some teams are using this opportunity to roll out a whole new look, which is exactly what the Indiana Pacers did on Friday.

Wanting to showcase how their new jerseys are heavily inspired by the state of Indiana, the Pacers unveiled their new uniforms at a fan-based event. The Pacers’ uniforms are extremely clean and have the entire team name circling around the jersey number.