Isaiah Thomas Is A Dominant Rim Protector In ‘NBA Live 18’

#Boston Celtics
08.10.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Lost in the copious amounts of hype for NBA 2K18 is that NBA Live 18 looks like it’s going to be EA Sports’ best basketball game in years. With James Harden on the cover, a killer soundtrack, and a whole host of fascinating additions to the game, NBA Live 18 deserves a ton of hype in his own right.

But with all that said, EA Sports is going to have to shake the fact that it’s been a while since it has made a basketball game that wasn’t panned by critics. We haven’t seen much by way of gameplay yet, but based on this clip, the game might be slightly unrealistic. (Warning: The tweet features some very NSFW language.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSISAIAH THOMASNBA Live 18

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 day ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP