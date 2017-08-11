Isaiah Thomas Is A Dominant Rim Protector In ‘NBA Live 18’

Getty Image

Lost in the copious amounts of hype for NBA 2K18 is that NBA Live 18 looks like it’s going to be EA Sports’ best basketball game in years. With James Harden on the cover, a killer soundtrack, and a whole host of fascinating additions to the game, NBA Live 18 deserves a ton of hype in his own right.

But with all that said, EA Sports is going to have to shake the fact that it’s been a while since it has made a basketball game that wasn’t panned by critics. We haven’t seen much by way of gameplay yet, but based on this clip, the game might be slightly unrealistic. (Warning: The tweet features some very NSFW language.)