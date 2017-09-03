Isaiah Thomas Got Owned By A Fan’s Mom Weighing In On That Cavs Sweatshirt Picture

#Cleveland Cavaliers
09.03.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas really can’t catch a break these days. After the Kyrie Irving trade got held up due to his injured hip, a new report suggested that he could miss half of next season or more because of it, a development that apparently caused LeBron James and the rest of the Cavs to “cool” on the whole transaction. That the Celtics were so eager to swap him out for a marginally better player will do nothing to alleviate the already-giant chip on his shoulder.

A big reason for that is his size. Despite being just 5’9, Thomas has carved out a place for himself among the NBA’s towering elite and last year was among the NBA’s top scorers.

All that success as a second team All-NBA performer and his clutch heroics for the Celtics has made Thomas a star to NBA fans, but that doesn’t mean that off the court he still doesn’t have to deal with short jokes, even from other people’s moms.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMAS

What Unites Us

These Mid-Fest Burning Man Pics Highlight Creativity And Connection

These Mid-Fest Burning Man Pics Highlight Creativity And Connection

09.03.17 7 hours ago
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 week ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP