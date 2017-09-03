Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas really can’t catch a break these days. After the Kyrie Irving trade got held up due to his injured hip, a new report suggested that he could miss half of next season or more because of it, a development that apparently caused LeBron James and the rest of the Cavs to “cool” on the whole transaction. That the Celtics were so eager to swap him out for a marginally better player will do nothing to alleviate the already-giant chip on his shoulder.

A big reason for that is his size. Despite being just 5’9, Thomas has carved out a place for himself among the NBA’s towering elite and last year was among the NBA’s top scorers.

All that success as a second team All-NBA performer and his clutch heroics for the Celtics has made Thomas a star to NBA fans, but that doesn’t mean that off the court he still doesn’t have to deal with short jokes, even from other people’s moms.