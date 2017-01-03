Getty Image

For some reason, people still doubt that Isaiah Thomas is a star. Perhaps it’s because so many people spend their days reading about how DeMarcus Cousins or Nerlens Noel is the answer for the Boston Celtics, but his rising star power is no joke. Even LeBron James agrees that if the Celtics are looking to acquire another piece to put them on the same level as the Cavs, they’re looking for a Pippen, because Thomas is their Jordan, shutting down fourth quarters like it’s nobody’s business.

But he obviously had to pay his dues like any of today’s non-LeBrons, and that includes getting an earful from Kevin Garnett, the all-time greatest at making opponents cry. Today, Garnett is very fond of Thomas, and even showered the dynamic scorer with praise during the debut of his “Area 21” segment on TNT’s Inside the NBA.