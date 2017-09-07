Isaiah Thomas’ Son Was Super Excited His Dad Gets To Play With LeBron James

09.07.17

All the prolonged drama surrounding the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade notwithstanding, it’s definitely going to make the NBA a lot more interesting next season. Much perspective has been lost amid the public spectacle that’s played itself out over the past few weeks, so it’s important to keep in mind just how much potential entertainment this has in store for us.

Irving, for his part, will be under tremendous scrutiny now that he got his wish to be out from under LeBron’s shadow, and Cavs fans will likely be chewing their nails wondering just how much time Thomas will miss due to his troubled hip, not to mention how he’ll fit with his new team, chemistry-wise.

But leave it to young fans to keep their eyes perpetually on the prize. So despite all the logistical concerns that accompany a blockbuster trade like this for all parties involved, one of Thomas’ young sons had only one thing on his mind when his dad gave him the news: Dad gets to play with best basketball player in the world.

