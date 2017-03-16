Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas is currently second in the NBA in scoring at 29.2 points per game and has been the catalyst for the Celtics’ rise to the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference this season. With 14 games left to play this season, Thomas has led the Celtics to a 43-25 record, only two games back of the Cavs.

Thomas certainly has help in Boston, with the likes of Al Horford, Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder, but the All-Star point guard has been the offensive leader for the Celtics all season. In fact, his offensive play has him on a streak that has only been bested by Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan in NBA history.

Thomas has led the Celtics in scoring in 32 consecutive games, the longest streak since Kobe Bryant led the Lakers in scoring 34 straight times in 2005-06. In total, only Bryant and Michael Jordan (twice) have had longer such streaks, per Elias Sports Bureau.

Thomas will have the chance to take over second place on this list by the end of the season — Jordan’s 66 games is well out of reach. While it’s a bit of a strange stat, it’s still an impressive feat to find yourself in exclusive company with Bryant and Jordan and shows just how instrumental Thomas has been to the Celtics’ offensive success this season.

