The Bucks Hope To Have Jabari Parker Back Before The All-Star Break

#NBA All Star Game
01.10.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks started the season on a hot streak behind MVP-caliber play from Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they’ve tapered off a bit since and have basically been playing .500 ball the past month or so.

Still, they sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings at 21-18, and a strong second-half push could put them in prime position heading into the postseason to be the threat so many projected the young Bucks to be entering the season.

It’ll help if they can get back to full strength for the season’s stretch run, and on Wednesday, Jason Kidd offered up some promising news on that front regarding injured forward Jabari Parker. Parker has missed the entire season thus far after tearing his ACL last February, but it appears Milwaukee could get him back on the court before the All-Star break.

