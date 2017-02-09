Jabari Parker Tore His Left ACL Again And Will Be Out For A Year

Getty Image

The Miluwakee Bucks have had an up and down season but it won’t get any more down than Thursday after a bit of terrible news. Head coach Jason Kidd announced the news and confirmed the worst for Jabari Parker, he has torn his left ACL again, and will be out for 12 months as he rehabilitates after surgery.

Coach Kidd: Jabari Parker suffered a torn ACL last night and will have a 12 month rehabilitation process after surgery. pic.twitter.com/cv1aSZpKD0 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 9, 2017

Jabari went down without contact on a drive during Wednesday night’s game against the Heat in Milwaukee. Driving left, the 21-year-old forward planted his foot and his knee gave out. He was eventually helped off the court by teammates.