Jahlil Okafor Detailed His Battle With The Sixers Over Wanting A Buyout

11.01.17 1 hour ago

Jahlil Okafor’s time playing for the Philadelphia 76ers is essentially over. The former No. 3 overall pick has appeared in one game so far this season (getting 10 points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes) and on Tuesday the Sixers declined to pick up his fourth year option, meaning he will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Despite continued efforts, Philly has yet to find a suitable trade package for Okafor, despite Okafor and his agent insisting deals have been on the table and the Sixers have just not been willing to take so little for him. By declining the team’s option on Okafor, they make his value even worse on the trade market as a team trading for him wouldn’t have any control over him beyond this year.

The situation is tense and it’s unfortunate for Okafor, who simply wants to find somewhere to play. After reports swirled overnight about him potential asking for a buyout, the young center confirmed that he had requested a buyout from the team but has, to this point, been denied that by Bryan Colangelo and the Philadelphia front office. Okafor spoke candidly on Wednesday during Sixers practice about his situation, wanting a buyout or a trade sooner than later, and his desire to get on the court and prove himself, something he knows he won’t get to do with the Sixers.

