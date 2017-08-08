Getty Image

Jahlil Okafor is ready to play for the Philadelphia 76ers this fall, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t considered the alternatives. The center admitted to reporters that he’s thought about trades out of Philadelphia but said he isn’t hoping for anything in particular as the NBA offseason transitions back into getting ready for the regular season.

Okafor was asked by Tom Moore from GateHouse Media if he’s considered playing for a new team now that the Sixers are expected to have Joel Embiid back at 100 percent this fall. His response was honest, but not particularly inflammatory, as he noted that he hears the rumors but has loved his experience in Philly so far.