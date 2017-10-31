Getty Image

Jahlil Okafor‘s NBA journey hasn’t been an enviable one, so far. When we talk about the Sixers and The Process and all the incredible talent they’ve amassed over the last few years, Okafor is little more than a footnote, an afterthought that will eventually have to be addressed.

He’s become so much of an afterthought around Philadelphia this year that he’s not even sure whether he’s on the team anymore and has appeared in just one regular-season game. Now, it appears he has the answer to that question.

After the organization’s many – and clearly unsuccessful – attempts to find a suitable trade partner, it seems the team is simply ready to cut their losses, whether they get anything back on their investment or not.