Twitter/ESPN

Jalen Rose’s comedy pilot, Jalen vs. Everything, ran on ESPN on Tuesday evening. Rose is famous for having a multitude of jobs, including his role on NBA Countdown, and the Worldwide Leader took every opportunity to possible to use the sitcom vehicle to promote its properties.

First, a hilarious commercial involving Kobe Bryant emerged that pokes fun at Rose’s involvement in the future Hall of Famer’s 81-point explosion. Then, just as the half-hour show was set to air, ESPN put forth another video that put Rose in his place yet again.