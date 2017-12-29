Getty Image

The NBA slate the week between Christmas and New Year’s can hit a bit of a lull, as there is a collective hangover of the packed marathon of games and the few days between major holidays. But this week has been interesting, as it has been an investigation into just how well you know the rules and regulations of the NBA.

Did you know, for example, that you can’t be called for goaltending on an inbound pass? The Suns knew just that and shocked the Grizzlies with an alley-oop with 0.6 seconds left in a tie game on Tuesday night.

Then there’s James Harden throwing a layup attempt on a foul off the shot clock and in on Thursday night. The Rockets visited the Celtics in the Garden and Harden was at his best, drawing a foul from Kyrie Irving on a drive to the basket on a shot where it appeared Harden lost control of the ball.