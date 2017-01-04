JaVale McGee’s Response To Shaq Mocking His New Haircut Was An Extremely Low Blow

01.03.17 1 hour ago

On Tuesday afternoon, Warriors backup center JaVale McGee posted what was ostensibly an innocent Instagram post about the hairstyle he’ll be wearing into the new year. The unique hairstyle, naturally, gained the attention from ex-NBA center Shaquille O’Neal, who has built a segment on TNT’s “Inside The NBA” on the strength of the gaffes in McGee’s career.

Shaq, who recently offered to keep McGee off ‘Shaqtin’ A Fool’ for the next five episodes if he could not make a Shaqtin’ worthy mistake in his next three games, couldn’t resist a quick joke.

O’Neal’s response was demure when compared against grating comments left on his Instagram post, but that didn’t stop McGee from responding to O’Neal with an over-the-top and unnecessary shot, comparing the Hall of Famer to a Minstrel character.

