Getty Image

Believe it or not, LeBron James vs. DeShawn Stevenson was once a legitimate NBA feud. Back in 2008, Stevenson made headlines when, after a Wizards win over the Cavs, he made the absurd comment that LeBron was overrated. When LeBron was asked about it, he fired back by saying it was the equivalent of Soulja Boy trying to go at Jay Z.

And because the NBA is an going work of avant-garde performance art, both rappers actually got involved in the beef. First, Soulja Boy did a show at a Wizards home game (rocking a Stevenson jersey, naturally), then Jay Z actually wrote and recorded a diss track about Stevenson, re-appropriating the Too Short track “Blow the Whistle.”

According to the legendary Oakland-based rapper, Jay Z had ulterior motives for dropping the track. Here’s what he had to say about the whole thing to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on the Scoop B Radio podcast.