Jeremy Lin Embraces His Creative Side In Adidas' Newest Ad Campaign

12.20.17 1 hour ago

adidas

On Feb. 10, 2012, Jeremy Lin broke through. By that point, the seeds for Linsanity in New York City were planted, but he looked more like a nice blip on the radar than a phenom who would take over the NBA-related conversation for any period of time.

And then, the Knicks took on the Los Angeles Lakers in Madison Square Garden. Lin went for 38 points and seven assists in a 92-85 win, one which saw him outscore Kobe Bryant. He also busted out a spin move against Derek Fisher that fans who reminisce on Linsanity still talk about to this day.

It turns out that Lin had never busted that move out before in a game. He says he’d done it in more “casual settings” like rec leagues or a family pickup game, but on Feb. 10, 2012, he did it for the first time in an NBA game against the Lakers in a nationally televised contest.

