Jeremy Lin Embraces His Creative Side In Adidas’ Newest Ad Campaign

On Feb. 10, 2012, Jeremy Lin broke through. By that point, the seeds for Linsanity in New York City were planted, but he looked more like a nice blip on the radar than a phenom who would take over the NBA-related conversation for any period of time.
And then, the Knicks took on the Los Angeles Lakers in Madison Square Garden. Lin went for 38 points and seven assists in a 92-85 win, one which saw him outscore Kobe Bryant. He also busted out a spin move against Derek Fisher that fans who reminisce on Linsanity still talk about to this day.
It turns out that Lin had never busted that move out before in a game. He says he’d done it in more “casual settings” like rec leagues or a family pickup game, but on Feb. 10, 2012, he did it for the first time in an NBA game against the Lakers in a nationally televised contest.
Join The Discussion: Log In With