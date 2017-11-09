Getty Image

The Chinese Basketball Association often features some of the most insane stat lines in all of basketball, with former fringe NBA players often dominating the competition and posting absurd numbers.

The restrictions on former NBA players to absolutely chuck in China are almost non-existent. For example, Russ Smith once threw up an 81 point game in China, while Josh Smith took 18 three-pointers in a game, because he’s Smoove and they let him. Former BYU star Jimmer Fredette never quite panned out in the NBA as a sharpshooter like many thought or hoped he would, but in the wide open CBA, he will put up ridiculous stats for the Shanghai Sharks.

Last year, Fredette had himself a 73 point game, coming nine points shy of the all-time CBA record, and on Wednesday, he posted Russell Westbrook/LeBron James type numbers in a game in which he hoisted 20 three-point attempts.