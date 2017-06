Getty Image

While the 2017 NBA Draft was just getting underway in Brooklyn on Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls finally pulled the trigger on a Jimmy Butler deal, sending their star swingman to the Minnesota Timberwolves, as reported by K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

The Bulls have agreed in principle to deal Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves, per source. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 22, 2017