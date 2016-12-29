Jimmy Butler Hit A Step-Back Buzzer-Beater To Sink The Nets

Jimmy Butler essentially beat the Brooklyn Nets by himself on Wednesday night.

Butler scored 40 points and broke a 99-all tie with a step-back jumper for the Chicago Bulls with 1.1 seconds left in the game. The Bulls forward faked a drive to the hoop and stepped back on Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic. The ball hit the net right as the buzzer sounded, and the United Center crowd exploded as Chicago players stormed the court in celebration.

The Bulls’ Twitter account had a nice in-arena video of the shot that shows the crowd going nuts as Butler locks down the win.

Sounds like a fun night in Chicago.

Butler truly did it all for the Bulls on Wednesday, taking over to the tune of 31 shots from the floor in 38 minutes. He also went a perfect 11 for 11 from the line. Maybe not the most efficient night from the floor, but his last shot was good enough for a 101-99 win.

If you want know how much Jimmy’s teammates were feeling it, check out Nikola Mirotic on the 3-point line raising his arms in celebration before Butler’s shot even falls.

Butler joined a group of elite players with an interesting stat—only four NBA players have hit a buzzer-beater in a 40-point game in the last decade.

40 Pts + Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater- Last 10 Seasons Jimmy Butler

Anthony Davis (2014-15)

Blake Griffin (2014-15)

Dwyane Wade (2008-09) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 29, 2016

Pretty good company right there.