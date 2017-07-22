UPROXX At The ESPY's

Jimmy Butler And Karl-Anthony Towns Are Among The Timberwolves Recruiting Kyrie Irving To Minnesota

07.22.17 1 hour ago

Kyrie Irving reportedly wants out of Cleveland and away from LeBron James, and the Minnesota Timberwolves just happen to have a player Irving wants to play with. Jimmy Butler and the T-Wolves are apparently trying to take advantage of this, as ESPN reported that Minnesota’s best players are actively trying to get Irving interested in a move to the land of 10,000 lakes.

The franchise reportedly hopes some of its ties to Irving through USA basketball are enough to make the Timberwolves an attractive destination as the star guard enters his post-LeBron era.

