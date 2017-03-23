Getty Image

J.J. Redick is the most famous podcast host in the world.

Fine, that may be a stretch. But on the long list of people who host podcasts, few are an active NBA player who spent his late teens/early 20s as one of the most notorious athletes in the country. Although, he does have some stiff competition.

Redick is a long way from his days as college basketball’s premier provocateur of opposing fan bases, though. In fact, the Clippers’ guard recently teamed up with Dove Men+Care as part of its Real Strength Manifesto, which seeks to celebrate the experiences that bring fans together and the impact they can have on other fans, players, and environments.

You can read the Manifesto right here. Below is our interview with Redick, who discussed his decision to get into podcasting, the NBA’s MVP race, and what it was like drawing the ire of basketball fans when he was a teenager.