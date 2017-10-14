Joel Embiid And Hassan Whiteside Are Locked In A Vicious Twitter War

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat squared off in what turned out to be a not-so-competitive preseason game on Friday evening. While the Sixers ran away with a 24-point win, all eyes were on the matchup at the center position between Philly’s Joel Embiid and Miami’s Hassan Whiteside.

Just days after Embiid lit the NBA world on fire with a 22-point performance in 15 (!) minutes against the Nets, the talented big man scuffled to a 1-for-7 performance in limited time against the Heat. However, Embiid did have success in drawing fouls against Whiteside and that is where things get (very) interesting.