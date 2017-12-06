Watch Joel Embiid Absolutely Dominate JV High School Basketball

#Joel Embiid #NBA Jumpstart #Philadelphia 76ers
12.05.17 32 mins ago

Getty Image

By now, Joel Embiid‘s career trajectory is a familiar one to anyone who’s been paying even a modicum of attention to the Sixers star’s rise to fame. The Cameroon native was a standout at Kansas during his lone college season and was projected as potentially the top pick in the 2014 Draft until an injury dropped him to No. 3 for Philadelphia.

That injury caused him to miss his first two seasons in the NBA, but since then, he’s established himself as one of the league’s most dominate players, not to mention one of its most colorful personalities.

What’s most impressive is that he didn’t even start playing basketball until he was 15. Yet he proved to be a quick study, and by the time he landed on Monteverde Academy’s JV squad in 2012, he was already a force to be reckoned with. Behold:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#NBA Jumpstart#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDNBA JumpstartPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP