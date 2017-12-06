Watch Joel Embiid Absolutely Dominate JV High School Basketball

Getty Image

By now, Joel Embiid‘s career trajectory is a familiar one to anyone who’s been paying even a modicum of attention to the Sixers star’s rise to fame. The Cameroon native was a standout at Kansas during his lone college season and was projected as potentially the top pick in the 2014 Draft until an injury dropped him to No. 3 for Philadelphia.

That injury caused him to miss his first two seasons in the NBA, but since then, he’s established himself as one of the league’s most dominate players, not to mention one of its most colorful personalities.

What’s most impressive is that he didn’t even start playing basketball until he was 15. Yet he proved to be a quick study, and by the time he landed on Monteverde Academy’s JV squad in 2012, he was already a force to be reckoned with. Behold: