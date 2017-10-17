Sixers on Twitter

Joel Embiid says he’s ready to play, and it’s just what Philadelphia 76ers fans have been hoping for all summer. Hopes are high for a Sixers team loaded with talent that hopes two of its biggest players — Embiid and Ben Simmons — will stay in the lineup and make a big impact this year.

But Embiid may not have as big a role early on as he’d hoped to. On Monday, Sixers coach Brett Brown said his minutes might be “in the “teens.” Everyone is being careful here, but that’s definitely not what Sixers fans wanted to hear.

And it’s clear that Embiid isn’t happy with being unable to have his own autonomy here. Last season he was visibly upset when he was removed from a close game because of his minutes restriction. And since that season one came to an end with another injury, everyone in Philadelphia is being even more cautious about his condition.

That doesn’t mean he has to be happy about it, though. According to Kyle Neubeck at the Philly Voice, Embiid called his minutes restrictions in the teens to be “bullsh*t.”