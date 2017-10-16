Getty Image

Philadelphia 76ers fans finally seem poised to ‘Trust the Process’ this season, and it could yield results if everyone involved can stay healthy and remember how to shoot free throws. A big part of that process, of course, is Joel Embiid.

The Sixers’ young star is finally healthy and playing in preseason games and appears ready to start the season on the active roster. He’s also fueling Twitter feuds in his spare time. But how much we see of Embiid early in the NBA season is still cause for speculation. Is Embiid ready for a full role on an NBA roster?

Sixers fans, of course, want to see Embiid back at full strength, and his preseason showing has been encouraging, but this is a player who’s seen action in just 31 NBA regular season games and needs time. His coach agrees with that sentiment and told reporters on Monday that Embiid’s minutes may be lower than most expected coming into the season.