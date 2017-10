Getty Image

Joel Embiid would like to offer you an NBA 2K cheat code. The Process himself has been playing NBA 2K18 and knows a thing or two about how to dominate the game: When you’re playing it, make sure your team has Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers big was interviewed by GQ about many things, including the Rihanna advice he’d give to himself.

But when it comes to NBA 2K18, Embiid said the process is clear: Trade for him, then watch out.