Getty Image

After ongoing injuries prevented Joel Embiid from making his NBA debut for two years after he was drafted, the Sixers phenom showcased that immense potential in 31 games for Philly this season, averaging 20 points and seven rebounds in limited minutes. He was the runaway favorite for Rookie of the Year, but yet another knee issue cut his inaugural season short.

The organization announced earlier this week that Embiid would undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, and on Friday they announced that the procedure was indeed successful. Additionally, the Sixers provided a general timetable for when he might resume basketball activities.