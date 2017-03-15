Getty Image

The Michigan Wolverines had an insane week before even reaching the NCAA Tournament. John Beilein and his team survived a terrifying and perilous situation when their team plane skidded off the runway and crashed on Wednesday. As if that wasn’t wild enough, the Wolverines then made it to Washington D.C. just moments before tip-off of their first Big Ten Tournament game, won it, and proceeded to run the table on the way to the conference title.

With that as the backdrop, Beilein visited with The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday and spent more than five minutes recapping the crazy week. Throughout the interview, it is clear that Beilein presented the type of even-handed behavior that any college program would love to have in his position and the way that he outlined the plane colliding with a fence and a ditch while indicating “Thank God we didn’t flip” was moving in and of itself.