John Wall Is Reportedly Returning To Adidas On A New Shoe Contract

John Wall has been a sneaker free agent for the past two years after his deal with adidas ran up following his second signature shoe with them. Wall, who was originally signed to Reebok, pivoted to adidas after Reebok got out of the NBA signature sneaker game (at least for current players) but decided to go without a shoe contract once his first adidas deal ran up.

Now, it appears Wall is coming back to adidas on a five-year deal, as reported by Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania.